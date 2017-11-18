Tyler Reddick Wins Pole For Ford EcoBoost 300

Tyler Reddick certainly saved his best for last.

During NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying, right when it counted, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Reddick laid down a lap of 32.604 seconds (165.624 mph). That was good enough to claim the pole for Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick’s lap, nearly 0.150 seconds quicker than Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer in second, gave him his second XFINITY pole in his 18th start. Christopher Bell will start third, followed by Daniel Hemric.

Despite being the slowest of the four championship contenders in both practice sessions on Friday, the Richard Childress Racing No. 21 of Hemric clearly found a little bit extra for qualifying. As a result, the rookie will start the best of the championship contenders in fourth. Ryan Preece completes the top five.

JR Motorsports’ William Byron will start sixth, followed by Brennan Poole and Sam Hornish Jr. Roush Fenway Racing’s Ty Majeski, who is making his XFINITY Series intermediate debut, will start ninth. Matt Tifft rounds out the top 10.

Two of the championship contenders failed to make the final round, as JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier will start 14th and 16th.

Three drivers failed to qualify for the race. They were Quin Houff, Matt Mills and Morgan Shepherd. Austin Cindric and John Jackson originally entered the race, but withdrew prior to practice.

Starting Lineup for the XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300

Coverage of the Ford EcoBoost 300 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Race coverage follows at 3:30.