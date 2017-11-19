2017 Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Breaks Through

Listen to the latest Frontstretch Podcast about William Byron‘s XFINITY Series championship with Tom Bowles, Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti, and Joseph Wolkin.

In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast live from Homestead-Miami Speedway, a handful of our writers (Dustin, Zach, Joe and Tom) break down Saturday’s XFINITY Series championship race. William Byron earned his first NASCAR title, sneaking by Elliott Sadler in the final stage while Cole Custer dominated.

Our podcast quartet chats about Sadler’s post-race incident with Ryan Preece and who, if anyone, was at fault for their contact in the closing laps. Also, is this win a sign of 2018 XFINITY Series dominance to come for Custer?

The gang also previews the upcoming Cup Series finale. Two of our experts pick Kyle Busch to be crowned champion while the other two pick Martin Truex Jr. We chat about retiring drivers, what to look for during the 400-mile race at Homestead and much more.

Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Wins Homestead