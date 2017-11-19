Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Breaks Through
(Photo: Lesley Ann Miller /NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Breaks Through

Dustin Albino November 19, 2017 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Joseph Wolkin, Podcast, Tom Bowles, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

Listen to the latest Frontstretch Podcast about William Byron‘s XFINITY Series championship with Tom BowlesDustin AlbinoZach Catanzareti, and Joseph Wolkin.

In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast live from Homestead-Miami Speedway, a handful of our writers (Dustin, Zach, Joe and Tom) break down Saturday’s XFINITY Series championship race. William Byron earned his first NASCAR title, sneaking by Elliott Sadler in the final stage while Cole Custer dominated.

Our podcast quartet chats about Sadler’s post-race incident with Ryan Preece and who, if anyone, was at fault for their contact in the closing laps. Also, is this win a sign of 2018 XFINITY Series dominance to come for Custer?

The gang also previews the upcoming Cup Series finale. Two of our experts pick Kyle Busch to be crowned champion while the other two pick Martin Truex Jr. We chat about retiring drivers, what to look for during the 400-mile race at Homestead and much more.

Like the Frontstretch podcast? Make sure you subscribe on iTunes to get every one of our podcasts heading into an action-packed offseason. Our writing experts break down all the latest news and will preview the upcoming year. Most importantly, we have a whole lot of fun along the way!

Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Wins Homestead

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he's known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

Check Also

Daily Fantasy NASCAR Hot-Starts: Ford EcoBoost 400

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.