Brad Keselowski: We Just Didn’t Have Enough Speed

Brad Keselowski isn’t necessarily disappointed he didn’t leave Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Instead, the 2012 Cup champion is thrilled in the effort of his Team Penske crew, which persevered against Toyota Racing power.

“My team ran as hard as they could run,” Keselowski said after a seventh-place finish. “They put us in position every chance they could to make the most out of the opportunities that exist without being lightning fast.”

Keselowski started the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fifth position. By the end of the first stage, his No. 2 Ford roared up to the runner-up position behind a dominant Kyle Larson.

“You’re going to have times when you’re the fastest,” Keselowski said. “You have to capitalize on those. But you’re going to have times when you’re not and make the most of them. Credit to all of those guys because we forced them to run as hard as they could multiple times.”

The three-time winner in 2017 said the handling on his car was better during the daylight. As the night went on, he slipped back.

Keselowski finished fifth in the second stage after an intense battle with the rest of the Championship 4, led by eventual 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr.

When the final caution came out on lap 229, Keselowski maintained a spot in the top 10. However, he didn’t have the speed to advance through the front of the pack.

“I feel like I ran a damn near perfect race,” Keselowski said. “I just didn’t have enough speed.”

Though Keselowski finished fourth in the standings, he encouraged his team to move forward. The goal for next season is to be faster on the 1.5-mile tracks, something he wishes could have been the case on Sunday.

When Keselowski pulled his car onto pit road, he immediately stopped by Matt Kenseth’s car. After catching his breath, he went over to Kenseth for a handful of minutes. As the two ended their talk, Keselowski hugged the 2003 Cup champion, showing respect in the driver of the No. 20 car’s final start for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Said Keselowski, “I just wanted to tell him ‘congrats.”