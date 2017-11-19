Ill-Handling BRANDT Chevrolet Disappoints Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier didn’t exactly enter Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 under ideal circumstances to race for a championship.

Last weekend at Phoenix, his No. 7 Chevrolet was found with an unapproved rear brake assembly, resulting in a suspension for crew chief Jason Burdett.JR Motorsports reached for the fences and tapped seven-time Cup Series champion crew chief Chad Knaus to help out Billy Wilburn on top of the pit box. Even with Burdett off-site, he still played a decent-sized role in the race weekend.

“Not having Jason obviously was a big deal this weekend, but I felt as a group we managed very, very well,” Allgaier stated. “Jason was equally as involved as much he could be from not being here, but he was very much involved in what changes were being made to the car and what we were doing.”

With the three-headed monster of Burdett, Knaus and Wilburn all providing input, Allgaier had a decent car during the practice sessions on Friday and entered the race with some confidence. Unfortunately, the race did not start well, and while NBCSN tried to sell Allgaier’s struggles early on as him trying to lay back, it was anything but.

He raced hard with Elliott Sadler for position in the beginning but ultimately lost that battle.By the end of Stage 1, Allgaier was fighting for 17th with Josh Williams.

As the race continued on, Allgaier was able to race himself back up into the top 10, but he slowly dropped back once again. The culprit for Allgaier’s issues? Poor handling.

“Unfortunately, when the race started tonight, we knew something was way off,” Allgaier said during his post-race press conference. “We just struggled from the drop of the green. Ultimately, on the long run, we just really started dropping speed and [were] way too loose to be able to drive at the end of some of these runs.”

The first two stages being only 45 laps in length kept Allgaier relatively close to the leaders, and adjustments through pit stops helped slightly. The BRANDT Chevrolet appeared to be quite strong on fresh tires, and as a result, Allgaier would often move forward in the laps following restarts before the malaise set back in. The final stage going caution-free to the finish put Allgaier’s deficiencies on display as race winner Cole Custer lapped him shortly after the final round of pit stops.

After the race, Allgaier was quite disappointed at his performance.

“At the end of the day, we just didn’t do our job as good as we needed [to] tonight,” Allgaier continued. “They worked equally as hard this week as they have every week. We just missed [the setup] a little bit.”

Ultimately, Allgaier walked out of Homestead with a 12th-place result in the race and a third-place finish in points.