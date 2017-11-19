Kyle Busch Frustrated at Runner-Up Championship Finish

With just over 40 laps to go, Kyle Busch looked like he was in control of the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. When the caution flew for a blown left rear tire off his brother Kurt Busch, his race became a tad more difficult.

Busch finished the end of the first stage in third position, second of the championship drivers behind Brad Keselowski. At the end of the second stage, he dropped to fourth, third of the Championship 4.

During the final 107-lap sprint to the finish it was the No. 18 teams to lose.

Busch led 43 laps during the final stage, and while eventual champion Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Keselowski elected to split the final stage up into thirds, Adam Stevens strategy was to pit once, splitting the final stage in half. When his brother spun, that strategy blew up in smoke.

“It did cost us track position, but I was all for it,” Busch said post-race. “The last couple nights we’ve seen NASCAR leave it green, and they let them race it out, so I thought that was going to be kind of the strategy, but I guess when you’re going to win by 12 seconds or something, then you’d better get a caution when you can’t get one.”

When Busch exited the pits with 52 laps to go, the No. 18 was 17 seconds behind Truex in sixth position. He rocketed up to fourth before the final caution flew.

Throughout the race, it took the No. 18 car five or so laps to get going, making it a long run car. However, in the run to the championship, it took Busch many laps to get by Joey Logano and Harvick, though catching Truex with over 20 laps to go.

Over the course of the final 20 laps, Busch was unable to get by Truex, and came up six-tenths of a second short of a second Cup Series title. He finished second in the championship standings.

“Yeah, it wasn’t quite what we wanted there at the end.” Busch said. “I thought we had a really great race car, especially on the long runs we were really, really good. Just came down to there at the end not having enough tire when I got to the [No.] 78, so I just overused my stuff, and I knew I overused my stuff when I was running with the [No.] 22 trying to get by him and just overworked everything.

“I tried to make sure that I could do that pretty quick so then I could have at least a little more tire life, but didn’t seem to pay me off any when I got to the [No.] 78.”

Over the past three seasons, Busch had finished first, second and third in the championship standings. The No. 18 bunch will have to wait another 36 races before it gets another shot at the title.