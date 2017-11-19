Matt Kenseth Humbled By Support From NASCAR Family

When Matt Kenseth found out Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., was pregnant, he immediately texted the man he competed against for the 2000 Rookie of the Year trophy.

“I should’ve gotten a text,” Kenseth said to Earnhardt. “I shouldn’t have read that on social media.”

“You’re right,” Earnhardt said in response.

These are the dry humor moments that Kenseth’s peers will always remember.

Whether or not Kenseth was ready to end his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway is something he has been honest about. Though he might not have been in the situation he wanted to be in, this was the cards he was dealt.

When the 2003 Cup champion exited his hot No. 20 car, Brad Keselowski was the first one to come over and congratulate him on a career. Other than Keselowski and a handful of media, Kenseth left the sport keeping to himself and true to his character, just like he’s always been.

“It is a little hard to explain,” Kenseth said. “It’s pretty humbling and it makes you feel good when other people go out of their way to come and tell you something, show their respect for you or they enjoy being around you.”

Kenseth ended the night with an eighth-place result, his 18th top 10 on the year.

The crowd might have swarmed around Earnhardt on pit road, but NASCAR’s most popular driver made sure to discuss his relationship with a man he shared the spotlight with the last 17-plus years.

“You don’t think about it until you get to this point in your career that all of the drivers have such a great influence in your life,” Earnhardt said. “We’ve been bus lot mates for so many years, and he always would give me hell for not doing the right thing when it comes to treating each other as friends.

“I love the person he is. I love him whether he races cars for a living or doesn’t. We’re going to be friends for a long time.”

Earnhardt’s sentiment concluded a day full of emotions for Kenseth.

Prior to the race, Kenseth arrived to his No. 20 machine with his wife Katie and his three daughters, Clara Mae, Grace Katherine and Kaylin Nicola. The family was greeted by a swarm of people dressed in yellow, orange and black, with fans screaming his name.

His entire No. 20 squad gathered around, waiting for him to take one final group picture.

“A lot of people did some nice things for me,” Kenseth said. “It really makes me feel good. It was a fun week, but I wish it was capped off a little better.

Kenseth hangs up his helmet with 39 Cup Series wins, which is 20th all-time, in 650 starts. The Cambridge, Wisc. driver is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, with triumphs coming in 2009 and 2012.

After he spent the first 13 years as a full-time Cup driver with Roush Fenway Racing, he left the organization for Joe Gibbs Racing. In his time at Roush, he won 24 races, with another 15 trophies coming during his five seasons at Gibbs.