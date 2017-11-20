Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast: Martin Truex Jr. Caps off Magical Season

Dustin Albino November 20, 2017 Cup Series News, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Joseph Wolkin, Podcast, Tom Bowles, Zach Catanzareti 1 Comment

Frontstretch Podcast about the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, that featured Martin Truex Jr. score his first title with Tom BowlesDustin AlbinoZach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin.

In Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400, Truex capped off an incredible season by scoring his series-high eighth victory en route to the championship. The No. 78 car led 78 laps on the evening, but had to hold off a hungry Kyle Busch over the final 20 laps when the No. 18 car caught Truex from over three seconds behind. Kevin Harvick finished third in the championship (fourth in the race), while Brad Keselowski ends the season fourth (seventh in the race).

 

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he’s known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    November 21, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I thought Kenseth had a magical season in 2003. How did that turn out?

