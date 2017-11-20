2017 Frontstretch Podcast: Martin Truex Jr. Caps off Magical Season

Frontstretch Podcast about the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, that featured Martin Truex Jr. score his first title with Tom Bowles, Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin.

In Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400, Truex capped off an incredible season by scoring his series-high eighth victory en route to the championship. The No. 78 car led 78 laps on the evening, but had to hold off a hungry Kyle Busch over the final 20 laps when the No. 18 car caught Truex from over three seconds behind. Kevin Harvick finished third in the championship (fourth in the race), while Brad Keselowski ends the season fourth (seventh in the race).