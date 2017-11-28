Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Christian Koelle / WWII Hero & NASCAR HoF Inductee Walter ‘Bud’ Moore Dies at 92
(Photo: Tyler Barrick/Autostock)

WWII Hero & NASCAR HoF Inductee Walter ‘Bud’ Moore Dies at 92

Christian Koelle November 28, 2017 Christian Koelle, Cup Series News 1 Comment

Walter “Bud” Moore Jr., a revolutionary part of NASCAR, has died at the age of 92. Moore won two championships as a car owner and crew chief in 1962 and 1963 with Joe Weatherly as an owner and in 1957 as a crew chief for Buck Baker.

Moore, a Spartanburg, S.C. native, had been the oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He was a member of the class of 2011.

Moore was part of D-Day on June 6, 1944. His unit was attached to General George W. Patton’s “Third Army,” which pushed to liberate Europe during WWII. Moore was decorated with five Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars (the second with clusters).

Moore spent 37 years as a car owner in NASCAR’s premier division, featuring a list of multiple drivers, including Bobby Issac, Buddy Baker, Bobby Allison, Benny Parsons, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Ricky Rudd, Darrell Waltrip and many others. His last race as a team owner came in 2000 at Talladega with Ted Musgrave.

Services and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, N.C. 27317; Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300; Jacksonville, Fla. or Hearing Charities of America, Hearing Aid Project, 1912 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, Miss. 64132.

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle

An Ooltewah, TN native, Christian has been writing since July of 2015. In 2017, Christian transitioned from his own blog to a few different websites, joining Frontstretch in September of 2017.
In 2005 Christian attended his first race as a fan at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been around racing his entire life and enjoys being at the track more than anything. He made his media debut at Bristol in 2015. His favorite tracks are Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix.
He enjoys talking about racing with just about anyone and makes occasional appearances on numerous radio shows across the country. In his time attending races he’s attended almost ninety races among the six racing series.
Along with NASCAR, He loves Minor and Major League Baseball. He’s a Minnesota Twins and Chattanooga Lookouts. He also enjoys watching Iowa State Cyclones college football.

Check Also

Ray Black Jr. Joining Rick Ware Racing Full-Time for 2018 Cup Series Schedule

Ray Black Jr. is making the next jump of his racing career in 2018, as he …

One comment

  1. tcfromaz
    November 29, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    RIP and thank you for your service.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.