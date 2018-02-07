Home / Cup Series / 2018 Frontstretch Podcast: A Fresh Season to Come
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

2018 Frontstretch Podcast: A Fresh Season to Come

Frontstretch Staff February 7, 2018 Cup Series, Davey Segal, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, News, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the first episode of the Frontstretch Podcast in 2018, we discuss all the changes — or lack of which — for the 2018 NASCAR season with Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Davey Segal.

In the last two months and change, the sport has been on the sidelines as the drivers, teams and media “enjoy” their time off from the week-to-week life on the road. Concurrently, however, there have been no shortage of fresh storylines that will sure to bring excitement for 2018. Most are driver and team changes, but there are also some tweaks to the inspection system, starting positions for back-up cars, practice penalty system and more. Let’s talk!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Beside the Rising Tide: All the Young Dudes

The season hasn’t even gotten started yet and already, Kyle Busch is feeling aggrieved and voicing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.