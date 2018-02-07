2018 Frontstretch Podcast: A Fresh Season to Come

In the first episode of the Frontstretch Podcast in 2018, we discuss all the changes — or lack of which — for the 2018 NASCAR season with Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Davey Segal.

In the last two months and change, the sport has been on the sidelines as the drivers, teams and media “enjoy” their time off from the week-to-week life on the road. Concurrently, however, there have been no shortage of fresh storylines that will sure to bring excitement for 2018. Most are driver and team changes, but there are also some tweaks to the inspection system, starting positions for back-up cars, practice penalty system and more. Let’s talk!