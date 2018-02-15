Frontstretch Podcast: Previewing the 2018 NASCAR Season

In the second episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we give our NASCAR playoff predictions. Who can make it all the way to Homestead? Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin break down their top candidates.

Coming off an action-packed 2018 season, certain drivers are also expected to perform at a high level. Martin Truex Jr. is looking to defend his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship while Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, among others are looking to take the next step within the new crop of young talent.

Find out who among them Frontstretch has as the championship favorite, who else is on their radar screen for 2018 and so much more!