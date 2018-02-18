Frontstretch Podcast: Daytona 500 Pre-Race Rundown

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast in 2018, we do a full Daytona 500 preview with Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles, Joseph Wolkin, Michael Massie, Mike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti.

It’s a full rundown of Daytona Speedweeks to this point, tackling topics ranging from the new, slower pit stops to the Danica Patrick NASCAR finale. How will she do in her final stock car race? Our panel gives predictions and pontificates on which underdogs will be successful Sunday.

Also on the agenda: the rise of NASCAR’s young guns, a surprising number of black flags, and the latest in the BK Racing bankruptcy controversy.

Give us your Daytona 500 pick and feel free to leave feedback in the comments section below. We’d love to hear from you!