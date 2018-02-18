Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Daytona 500 Pre-Race Rundown
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Frontstretch Podcast: Daytona 500 Pre-Race Rundown

Frontstretch Staff February 18, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Joseph Wolkin, Michael Massie, Mike Neff, Podcast, Tom Bowles, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti 1 Comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast in 2018, we do a full Daytona 500 preview with Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles, Joseph Wolkin, Michael Massie, Mike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti.

It’s a full rundown of Daytona Speedweeks to this point, tackling topics ranging from the new, slower pit stops to the Danica Patrick NASCAR finale. How will she do in her final stock car race? Our panel gives predictions and pontificates on which underdogs will be successful Sunday.

Also on the agenda: the rise of NASCAR’s young guns, a surprising number of black flags, and the latest in the BK Racing bankruptcy controversy.

Give us your Daytona 500 pick and feel free to leave feedback in the comments section below. We’d love to hear from you!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

XFINITY Breakdown: Tyler Reddick Wins 5-Overtime Thriller

Saturday’s Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series will go …

One comment

  1. kb
    February 18, 2018 at 2:48 am

    Good Podcast, don’t agree with everything at all. But thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.