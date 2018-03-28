Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Clint Bowyer is Back
Clint Bowyer snapped a long winless streak at the paper-clip shaped Martinsville Speedway (Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast: Clint Bowyer is Back

Dustin Albino March 28, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti 2 Comments

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we break down this past weekend’s events at Martinsville Speedway with Dustin AlbinoMike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti, while addressing the significance of Clint Bowyer‘s victory.

Though Bowyer was dominant and there were only four cautions at the short track, three of which were announced prior to the race, from second on back it was action-packed. Kyle Busch finished second for the third time in six races this year, and Stewart-Haas Racing is now just two wins away from tying its previous season-high (done three times).

Also, what in the world is going on with Roush Fenway Racing? Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 19 laps off the pace after going to a back-up car. Finally, the trio discusses their favorite moments of drivers snapping long losing streaks, which range from Brian VickersRyan Newman and Jeff Burton, while Neff gives an interesting throwback to Marvin Burke.

2 comments

  1. kb
    March 29, 2018 at 3:04 am

    WHEN I am wrong, I admit it…I actually cleaned my cheap plastic screen not 5 minutes ago loaded from an influx of killed bugs coming thru the screen window very close to my desk. I just mentioned to a family member the other day and I quote “tired of living in paradise..bug, bugs, bugs…24/7 inside and out”. I want my 4 seasons back! MY BAD! Apologies…but I stick to my thoughts about COMMON CORE regarding some of these “writers”.

  2. kb
    March 29, 2018 at 2:46 am

    Words and meanings change on this website. Maybe I should go back to school…to learn common core.

    DOMINANT? I did not watch the race but I did look at laps led, and the “dominate” one sure as HELL WAS NOT CLINT BOWYER, not by a longshot.

