Frontstretch Podcast: Clint Bowyer is Back

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we break down this past weekend’s events at Martinsville Speedway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti, while addressing the significance of Clint Bowyer‘s victory.

Though Bowyer was dominant and there were only four cautions at the short track, three of which were announced prior to the race, from second on back it was action-packed. Kyle Busch finished second for the third time in six races this year, and Stewart-Haas Racing is now just two wins away from tying its previous season-high (done three times).

Also, what in the world is going on with Roush Fenway Racing? Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 19 laps off the pace after going to a back-up car. Finally, the trio discusses their favorite moments of drivers snapping long losing streaks, which range from Brian Vickers, Ryan Newman and Jeff Burton, while Neff gives an interesting throwback to Marvin Burke.