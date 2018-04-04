Frontstretch Podcast: Recapping the Opening 6 Weekends

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the opening six weekends of the NASCAR season with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti,

Austin Dillon kicked off the season returning the No. 3 car to Victory Lane at Daytona, before Kevin Harvick notched three more victories into the record book. The reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. punched his playoff ticket at Auto Club Speedway, while Clint Bowyer took over the early feel-good moment of the season, snapping a 190-race winless streak at Martinsville Speedway.

What are our biggest disappointments of the season so far? Hint: it has a lot to do with Hendrick Motorsports as Alex Bowman is the team’s highest driver in the championship standings back in 14th. Biggest surprises? How about Aric Almirola in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, finishing 14th or better in each of the opening six races.