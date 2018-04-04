Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Recapping the Opening 6 Weekends
(Photo: Logan Whitton / NKP)

Frontstretch Podcast: Recapping the Opening 6 Weekends

Frontstretch Staff April 4, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Comments Off on Frontstretch Podcast: Recapping the Opening 6 Weekends

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the opening six weekends of the NASCAR season with Dustin AlbinoMike Neff, and Zach Catanzareti,

Austin Dillon kicked off the season returning the No. 3 car to Victory Lane at Daytona, before Kevin Harvick notched three more victories into the record book. The reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. punched his playoff ticket at Auto Club Speedway, while Clint Bowyer took over the early feel-good moment of the season, snapping a 190-race winless streak at Martinsville Speedway.

What are our biggest disappointments of the season so far? Hint: it has a lot to do with Hendrick Motorsports as Alex Bowman is the team’s highest driver in the championship standings back in 14th. Biggest surprises? How about Aric Almirola in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, finishing 14th or better in each of the opening six races.

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Christopher Bell Wins the Race, Elliott Sadler Wins the Cash at Richmond Raceway

Christopher Bell‘s 2018 season so far can best be summarized as “checkers or wreckers.” One …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.