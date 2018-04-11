Frontstretch Podcast: Corey LaJoie Talks Texas Motor Speedway

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the bizarre weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch beat Kevin Harvick heads up on a late-race restart, something not many drivers have done in 2018. It’s the first victory of the season for the No. 18 team, who have now finished in the top three in five consecutive races. Jamie McMurray also picked up his first top 10 of the season, while William Byron, Ty Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Kasey Kahne, Ross Chastain and Cole Whitt all picked up season-high finishes.

LaJoie sounds off on competing at 1.5-mile tracks, claiming they are “sucky racetracks,” while explaining what it feels like to blow a tire at 200 mph heading into the corner. Finally, we dig into the new rule package for the All-Star Race involving restrictor plates and how we think that race is going to pan out.