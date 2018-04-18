Frontstretch Podcast: Takeaways from Bristol

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a rather wet, yet intense weekend of action at Bristol Motor Speedway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti.

Kyle Busch used the ‘ole golden chrome to nudge Kyle Larson out of the way with six laps to go en route to his second consecutive victory. While the two duked it out for the win, Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had season-best finishes, both coming home inside the top five.

We also dive into our biggest surprises of the year, and try to figure out what is going on with Chase Elliott. Finally, the crew digs into Ryan Preece‘s victory in the XFINITY Series, while Brandon Jones had a standout day.