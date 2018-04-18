Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Takeaways from Bristol
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast: Takeaways from Bristol

Frontstretch Staff April 18, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a rather wet, yet intense weekend of action at Bristol Motor Speedway with Dustin AlbinoMike Neff and Zach Catanzareti.

Kyle Busch used the ‘ole golden chrome to nudge Kyle Larson out of the way with six laps to go en route to his second consecutive victory. While the two duked it out for the win, Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had season-best finishes, both coming home inside the top five.

We also dive into our biggest surprises of the year, and try to figure out what is going on with Chase Elliott. Finally, the crew digs into Ryan Preece‘s victory in the XFINITY Series, while Brandon Jones had a standout day.

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Christopher Bell Wins the Race, Elliott Sadler Wins the Cash at Richmond Raceway

Christopher Bell‘s 2018 season so far can best be summarized as “checkers or wreckers.” One …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.