Frontstretch Podcast: Matt DiBenedetto Talks Racing at Richmond

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a good, hard weekend of racing at Richmond Raceway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and driver of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford Matt DiBenedetto.

Kyle Busch won his third consecutive race this past weekend as the No. 18 pit crew got him off pit road first late in the going. He held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin over a series of restarts in the waning laps to pull into Victory Lane.

Stewart-Haas Racing showed once again that they are the organization to beat early on in 2018 as all four cars ran inside the top 10 for much of the race. Oh yeah, and you might have heard Matt Kenseth is also back in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. We’ll evaluate how competitive he’ll be pairing up with Roush Fenway Racing to drive the No. 6 Ford.

DiBenedetto talks inside NASCAR with the gang, discussing why there were so many comers and goers on Saturday night en route to his 16th-place finish.

