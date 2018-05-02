FanDuel - Play Now!
Frontstretch Podcast: Brendan Gaughan Breaks Down Talladega

Frontstretch Staff May 2, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a wild weekend of restrictor plate racing at Talladega Superspeedway with Dustin AlbinoMike NeffZach Catanzareti and driver of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, Brendan Gaughan.

Joey Logano led a race-high 70 laps in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega en route to his first victory in 36 races. This is Logano’s third triumph at NASCAR’s biggest track, and fourth restrictor plate win overall.

What makes for a good plate driver? Gaughan goes in-depth with the gang about who he believes is at the top of the sport on plate tracks, and why they are good. The NASCAR veteran also discusses how plate racing is the great equalizer, and allows small teams to run with the big teams.

Finally, the bunch discusses a wacky XFINITY Series race that Justin Allgaier had upward of a 25-second lead on second-place late in the going. However, a late caution derailed his chance of victory, and Spencer Gallagher went on to win his first NASCAR race.

