Fronstretch Podcast: Noah Gragson Reviews Monster Dover Weekend

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a full weekend of racing at Dover International Speedway with Dustin Albino, Davey Segal, Zach Catanzareti and driver of the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra, Noah Gragson.

Kevin Harvick won his fourth race of the season at Dover, sweeping all three stages. However, it was Daniel Suarez who earned the spotlight, picking up his career-best finish of third on an oval.

The best races of the weekend were the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series events as Justin Allgaier edged-out Elliott Sadler on the final lap to win the race and the $100 thousand Dash 4 Cash bonus. On Friday, Gragson and Johnny Sauter had a great battle that ended with the No. 18 truck in the Turn 3 wall coming to the white flag.

Gragson also discusses what it takes to get around Dover, and why it’s a driver’s racetrack. He also mentions that in order to be good at the Monster Mile, you must have “balls.”

