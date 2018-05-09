FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Davey Segal / Fronstretch Podcast: Noah Gragson Reviews Monster Dover Weekend
(Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Fronstretch Podcast: Noah Gragson Reviews Monster Dover Weekend

Frontstretch Staff May 9, 2018 Davey Segal, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a full weekend of racing at Dover International Speedway with Dustin Albino, Davey SegalZach Catanzareti and driver of the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra, Noah Gragson.

Kevin Harvick won his fourth race of the season at Dover, sweeping all three stages. However, it was Daniel Suarez who earned the spotlight, picking up his career-best finish of third on an oval.

The best races of the weekend were the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series events as Justin Allgaier edged-out Elliott Sadler on the final lap to win the race and the $100 thousand Dash 4 Cash bonus. On Friday, Gragson and Johnny Sauter had a great battle that ended with the No. 18 truck in the Turn 3 wall coming to the white flag.

Gragson also discusses what it takes to get around Dover, and why it’s a driver’s racetrack. He also mentions that in order to be good at the Monster Mile, you must have “balls.”

NASCAR world:  you can play along with the Frontstretch staff in this weekend’s FanDuel contest. Sign up now to play with us at Kansas Speedway. It’s $5 per entry, plus you have the opportunity to win an exclusive piece of sheet metal this week!

Enter the free Frontstretch FanDuel NASCAR contest for your chance to win!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

F1 Midweek: Is Liberty Media Trying to “Americanize” Formula One?

Since Liberty Media took over the reins of Formula 1, the organization seems to be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.