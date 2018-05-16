Frontstretch Podcast: Kevin Harvick Does it Again in Kansas

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we discuss the wild weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway that saw Kevin Harvick pick up his fifth victory of the season, with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanazareti.

The trio examines Harvick’s historic run through the opening 12 races as he’s the first driver since Jeff Gordon in 1997 to capture five checkered flags in the first dozen events. We also go in-depth on Kyle Larson‘s heartbreak loss after leading 101 laps, and Matt Kenseth‘s disappointing return to Roush Fenway Racing.

Finally, the last stretch of the podcast discusses last week’s podcast guest Noah Gragson and his rout in the Truck Series race, sweeping all three stages en route to his first victory of the season. Stewart Friesen also impressed, finishing third, the first non-Kyle Busch Motorsports truck in the rundown.

