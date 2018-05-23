Frontstretch Podcast: Serving Up Plate Racing with Corey LaJoie

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the different looking Monster Energy All-Star Race that involved plate racing with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick was triumphant again on Saturday night, taking home the $1 million prize. However, he had to hold off Daniel Suarez, who advanced into the All-Star Race by way of the Open, after winning the second stage. AJ Allmendinger came from the back to run as high as third, though finished eight for JTG-Daugherty Racing.

LaJoie finished 15th in the Open, saving the same car for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. The second-year driver compared the All-Star Race restrictor plate package to a Richard Petty Driving Experience car, claiming anyone can hold the car full-throttle.

Moving forward, LaJoie would indeed like to see more plate races introduced, admitting that Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway would all benefit with slower speeds.

We also preview the biggest weekend of racing with Monaco, the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 all taking place on Sunday.