FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Dustin Albino / Frontstretch Podcast: Ross Chastain Keepin’ Up With the Big Boys
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Ross Chastain Keepin’ Up With the Big Boys

Dustin Albino May 31, 2018 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the biggest day of racing with Dustin AlbinoMike NeffZach Catanzareti and Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 4 JD Motorsports machine in the XFINITY Series.

Kyle Busch dominated the Coca-Cola 600, leading 377 of 400 laps (565.5 miles), and picked up his first victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick started shotgun on the field, but made his way up to fourth before wrecking out on lap 83 and was probably the No. 18 team’s closest competition.

Martin Truex Jr. failed to lead the most laps in the event for the second consecutive season, but picked up his second consecutive runner-up-finish.

Chastain takes us through his race, including a career-best 25th starting position. He also discusses the restrictor plate package the XFINITY Series will be racing this weekend at Pocono Raceway and next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Finally, Zach takes us through his weekend of covering his third Indianapolis 500 and watching Will Power take home the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he's known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

Check Also

Eyes on XFINITY: Ray Black Jr. Finding it Tough Not Running Full-Time

Ray Black Jr. is in unfamiliar territory in 2018 — he lacks a full-time ride …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.