Frontstretch Podcast: Ross Chastain Keepin’ Up With the Big Boys

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the biggest day of racing with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 4 JD Motorsports machine in the XFINITY Series.

Kyle Busch dominated the Coca-Cola 600, leading 377 of 400 laps (565.5 miles), and picked up his first victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick started shotgun on the field, but made his way up to fourth before wrecking out on lap 83 and was probably the No. 18 team’s closest competition.

Martin Truex Jr. failed to lead the most laps in the event for the second consecutive season, but picked up his second consecutive runner-up-finish.

Chastain takes us through his race, including a career-best 25th starting position. He also discusses the restrictor plate package the XFINITY Series will be racing this weekend at Pocono Raceway and next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Finally, Zach takes us through his weekend of covering his third Indianapolis 500 and watching Will Power take home the Borg-Warner Trophy.