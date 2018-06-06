Frontstretch Podcast: Jeremy Clements Dishes Up Plate Racing

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review restrictor plate racing at Pocono Raceway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and Jeremy Clements, driver of the No. 51 Chevrolet in the XFINITY Series.

Kyle Busch dominated the XFINITY Series race, leading 64 of 100 laps, pulling away from the field, something we haven’t seen with restrictor plates. Many of the drivers didn’t like the package, including Clements, who overall dislikes plate racing though it evens the playing field.

Martin Truex Jr. was victorious on Sunday, picking up his second checkered flag of 2018. He beat Busch and five-time winner this season Kevin Harvick heads up to prove it’s a three-horse race. Dating back to the beginning of the 2017 playoffs, these three drivers have won 19 of 24 races.

Clements also discusses whether or not parity is good in NASCAR, and if it’s good having many teams winning. Remember, his small race team had the upset of 2017 by winning the XFINITY race at Road America.