(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Cole Custer Breaks Down Plate Racing & Success at Stewart-Haas Racing

Dustin Albino June 13, 2018 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a soggy weekend of racing with Dustin AlbinoZach Catanzareti and Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Ford in the XFINITY Series for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Austin Dillon won the XFINITY race at Michigan, as the series ran restrictor plates for the second consecutive week. The first stage went single-file, but the intensity picked up in the second stage before the race was called midway through the final stage.

In the Cup Series event, it was the Stewart-Haas Racing show, as its drivers combined to lead 104 of 133 laps. Despite leading the most laps, Kevin Harvick came up just short of his sixth victory of the season when Clint Bowyer made a two-tire call late in the race. In what turned out to be the final two laps of green flag racing, the No. 14 car held off his SHR teammate, earning a 1-2-3 finish for the race team.

Custer breaks down what is making Stewart-Haas so good this season, as well as the plate package in the XFINITY Series and where it should be run going forward.

