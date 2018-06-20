FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Dustin Albino / Frontstretch Podcast: Kaz Grala Discusses Iowa, Updates Uncertain Future
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Kaz Grala Discusses Iowa, Updates Uncertain Future

Dustin Albino June 20, 2018 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the doubleheader weekend of the NASCAR XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series’ races at Iowa Speedway with Dustin AlbinoMike NeffZach Catanzareti and Kaz Grala, who brought No. 61 FURY Race Cars Ford home 10th.

Justin Allgaier dominated the XFINITY race, leading a career-high 183 laps, though forced to hold off Christopher Bell in a tight battle the entire final stage. While the No. 7 team swept all three stages, it was a pair of rookies that shined, with Riley Herbst finishing sixth in his series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Majeski picking up his first top 10 of the season.

Midway through the final stage of the Truck Series race, the pair of stage winners, John Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen, crashed out, opening the door for the field. It was Brett Moffitt who capitalized, recording his second victory of the season.

Grala also gives an update on his uncertain future. With just over a week until opening practice at Chicagoland Speedway, FURY Race Cars has no plans of attending the race, though the team is trying to sell the “closest races” on the schedule. Should the team find sponsorship, the No. 61 car will be at the track.

New to the Frontstretch Podcast: music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

 

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

Eyes on XFINITY: Christopher Bell Doesn’t Consider Himself Championship Favorite

Expectations were high for Christopher Bell coming into 2018, and through the opening four months …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.