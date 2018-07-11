Frontstretch Podcast: JJ Yeley on What Makes an Underdog

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review the weekend of demolition derby style of racing at Daytona International Speedway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Zach Catanzareti and JJ Yeley, who had a pair of top-20 finishes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series races.

Erik Jones picked up his first Cup Series victory over the weekend but wasn’t one of the top story lines of the event. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was at the forefront of both of the “Big Ones,” accidents that involved over 25 cars.

While many of the race favorites were taken out, it opened up opportunity for small organizations. The likes of AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne, Chris Buescher, Ty Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto and Jeffrey Earnhardt all had solid finishes. Some may consider most of those teams “underdogs,” but Yeley gives his take on what makes a team an underdog.

In the XFINITY race, Justin Haley made an elevator move getting to the checkered flag first. However, NASCAR posted the 19-year-old for going below the double yellow line, awarding the win to Kyle Larson. Elliott Sadler lost out in a photo finish again at the World Center of Racing, but the finish led to a heated debate on whether or not NASCAR made the right call.

Yeley also discusses the alliance between BK Racing and NY Racing, mentioning he will be back in the No. 23 at Texas Motor Speedway in November. He has an additional “eight or nine” races sponsored for the rest of the year.

