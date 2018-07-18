FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Dustin Albino / Frontstretch Podcast: Jesse Little Reviews Cup Series Debut at Kentucky
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Jesse Little Reviews Cup Series Debut at Kentucky

Frontstretch Staff July 18, 2018 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review a full weekend racing in the Bluegrass State with Dustin AlbinoMike NeffZach Catanzareti and Jesse Little, who made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kentucky Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. put on a clinic, leading a race-high 174 laps en route to his fourth victory of the season at Kentucky. Pit strategy was the only way the competition could keep up, as both Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski made two-tire calls at different points, putting their Fords out front until the No. 78 team settled in and drove by.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series race, however, wasn’t over until the final lap. Christopher Bell won his second race of 2018, but had to battle series regulars Daniel Hemric and Justin Allgaier to the very end in what could be a championship race preview for Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the addition Cole Custer, who finished in fifth.

Ben Rhodes was victorious in the Camping World Truck Series race, also making a bold pit call by taking no tires at the last caution, jumping ahead of Stewart Friesen, who could never catch back up. The No. 41 team is now locked into the playoffs.

Finally, Little discusses how Cup cars are different compared to anything he’s ever competed in. Last weekend was the first time he’d ever turned a lap in a Cup car, and he has yet to ever wheel an XFINITY ride. He also believes NASCAR should let Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. settle their differences among each other. On a fun note, he also discusses mullets and how his came about.

Rate, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes 

New to the Frontstretch Podcast: music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Happiness Is: Track Length, Kenseth & Hungary

No fluff this week, just happiness. Enjoy. Letʻs get happy.   Happiness Is…Distance.  The adage …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.