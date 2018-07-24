Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Blaney Discusses New Hampshire, Tommy Joe Martins Rants Everything NASCAR

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, Ryan Blaney joins the show to discuss his New Hampshire weekend with Dustin Albino. After a quick stint with the driver of the No. 12 car, Tommy Joe Martins calls in to discuss everything NASCAR with Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti.

Kevin Harvick used a bump-and-run to get past Kyle Busch for the victory on Sunday at NHMS, but Blaney had one of the quickest cars all day long. Bad pit stops and restarts sent him backward and he took the checkered flag in seventh. He also mentions what Team Penske is missing to run with the Big Three on a week-to-week basis, despite leading more than 1,000 laps as a company this season.

The always-vocal Martins brought up many NASCAR topics he believes need a tweak. Last week, he put out his ideal racing schedule, thus he and Neff go on tyrants while also mentioning the problems with NASCAR’s licensing policy, bringing up the likes of Blake Jones and Max Tullman getting big-time opportunities in the Cup and XFINITY series, respectively.

Martins mentions how some sponsors want to move straight to Cup, thus making the minimum requirements at the lower national touring divisions to make that jump. He simply believes there is no right way of making it up the ladder of NASCAR.

