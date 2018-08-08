Frontstretch Podcast: Highs and Lows of Pivitol Week in NASCAR

The latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast is a roundtable of FS colleagues, as Dustin Albino, Mike Neff, Tom Bowles, and Zach Catanzareti discuss the positives and negatives of a crucial week in NASCAR this season.

Chase Elliott finally got the job done at Watkins Glen International, but his win was overshadowed on Monday by the arrest of NASCAR CEO Brian France.

The gang discusses what the next steps could be in this process, as Jim France, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of the sport will take over for the time being.

Can Elliott go back-to-back and win Michigan this weekend? It’s possible, but he will likely have to fight off Kyle Busch until the bitter end, and the No. 18 team put on a clinic rebounding to a third-place finish at The Glen.

