FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Dustin Albino / Frontstretch Podcast: Highs and Lows of Pivitol Week in NASCAR
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Frontstretch Podcast: Highs and Lows of Pivitol Week in NASCAR

Frontstretch Staff August 8, 2018 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Tom Bowles, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

The latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast is a roundtable of FS colleagues, as  Dustin AlbinoMike NeffTom Bowles, and Zach Catanzareti discuss the positives and negatives of a crucial week in NASCAR this season.

Chase Elliott finally got the job done at Watkins Glen International, but his win was overshadowed on Monday by the arrest of NASCAR CEO Brian France.

The gang discusses what the next steps could be in this process, as Jim France, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of the sport will take over for the time being.

Can Elliott go back-to-back and win Michigan this weekend? It’s possible, but he will likely have to fight off Kyle Busch until the bitter end, and the No. 18 team put on a clinic rebounding to a third-place finish at The Glen.

There were some technical issues with this weeks show, but make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast:iTunes

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
 Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Nitro Shots: Countdown Critical

With the Western Swing of the NHRA schedule in the books, just two races remain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.