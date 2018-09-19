Frontstretch Podcast: Corey LaJoie Talks Vegas & What Ross Chastain Winning Does For Little Guys

In the latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast, we review an action-packed playoff weekend of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet who finished a season-high 16th in Sin City.

LaJoie discusses his race, taking us through the heat and late-race restarts. Finishing in the top 20 for an underfunded team at Las Vegas awards the team a good payday — what the driver estimates to be an additional $40,000.

He then talks about Ross Chastain and the significance of him earning a ride with a top team, then going out and whipping the field in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition.

Then, Albino and Neff discuss the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as a whole, with Brad Keselowski getting his third consecutive victory and clinching a position in the Round of 12. We also discuss the mistakes of playoff drivers, as eight of them finished outside the top 20.

Finally, the duo discusses the XFINITY playoffs and why we think Justin Allgaier is the favorite for the title. However, put Chastain in that No. 42 car and it might be a different story.

