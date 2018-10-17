FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Joey Gase Talks Career-Best Run at Talladega, Backup Cars
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Joey Gase Talks Career-Best Run at Talladega, Backup Cars

Frontstretch Staff October 17, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

If this week’s Frontstretch Podcast been anything like last weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, it would be boring. That’s not what weʻve got for you as Dustin AlbinoMike Neff and Joey Gase,  the No. 00 driver who earned a career-best finish of 18th at Talladega, got together.

Gase discusses what it’s like running for a smaller team in a plate race and going into the weekend knowing the team didn’t have a backup car. It was all about putting himself in the right position during practice and qualifying while ensuring there was no damage heading into Sunday’s (Oct. 14) race.

Rumors swirl around Gase’s future in NASCAR and he addressed them head-on. He mentions he doesn’t have a deal for 2019, though has had conversations about the No. 32 ride with team owner Archie St. Hilaire. He also describes why this year has been his best NASCAR XFINITY Series season to date.

Next, the dynamic duo of Albino and Neff talk all things Talladega, including Aric Almirola finally getting into the winners’ column for Stewart-Haas Racing. Is he now a favorite to get to Homestead-Miami Speedway?

We also hit on Kyle Larson‘s comments of Chip Ganassi Racing not putting enough “money and time” into its superspeedway program. Finally, we discuss whether Kurt Busch was right or wrong for blaming NASCAR for missing two officiating calls over the final handful of laps. Oh, and what should be the protocol with drivers talking to media after the race? Hot takes.

