Frontstretch Podcast: Breaking Down The Round Of 8

Unlike the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway last weekend, this week’s Frontstretch Podcast is highly entertaining with Dustin Albino and Mike Neff breaking down all things Kansas and the Round of 8.

Chase Elliott won his second race in the playoffs at Kansas and his third in the past 11 races. The No. 9 team enters the Round of 8 as the hottest team in NASCAR. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick let another victory slip through his grasp by speeding on pit road.

The duo discuss the biggest surprises of missing the cut: Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. What’s really going on with the No. 42 team, and can they turn it around?

Finally, we give our Championship 4 predictions. Can all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars make the Final Four? Maybe. Neff gives his take on why that’s so.

Also, we talk some NASCAR XFINITY Series racing. If we could choose either John Hunter Nemechek or Ross Chastain to pilot the No. 42, which both have won in, who would we take?

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)