Frontstretch Podcast: Was Joey Logano’s Bump Fair Or Foul?

The latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast is a trio of FS colleagues, as Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles and Zach Catanzareti discuss the Joey Logano vs. Martin Truex Jr saga from Martinsville Speedway.

Logano came out victorious, bumping Truex out of the way on the final corner of the last lap. The No. 22 team secured a spot to the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while the No. 78 team has two more races to race its way in.

Truex vowed that Logano won’t win the championship, and instead, he will win a second consecutive championship. Who do we consider the championship favorite right now?

The final 10 laps were classic short-track racing, as you could throw five cars under a blanket for the win. Was Logano’s move fair or foul? Will there be repercussions? Do drivers outside the top four have to win their way to Homestead at Texas Motor Speedway or ISM Raceway?

Finally, we discuss Jimmie Johnson getting a new full-time sponsor in 2019 — Ally — formerly known as GMAC, a long-time sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports. Spoiler alert: we are surprised there is a new 36-race sponsor coming into NASCAR.

