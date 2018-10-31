Frontstretch Podcast: Was Joey Logano’s Bump Fair Or Foul?

The latest episode of the 2018 Frontstretch Podcast is a trio of FS colleagues, as Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles and Zach Catanzareti discuss the Joey Logano vs. Martin Truex Jr saga from Martinsville Speedway.
Logano came out victorious, bumping Truex out of the way on the final corner of the last lap. The No. 22 team secured a spot to the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while the No. 78 team has two more races to race its way in.
Truex vowed that Logano won’t win the championship, and instead, he will win a second consecutive championship. Who do we consider the championship favorite right now?
The final 10 laps were classic short-track racing, as you could throw five cars under a blanket for the win. Was Logano’s move fair or foul? Will there be repercussions? Do drivers outside the top four have to win their way to Homestead at Texas Motor Speedway or ISM Raceway?
Finally, we discuss Jimmie Johnson getting a new full-time sponsor in 2019 — Ally — formerly known as GMAC, a long-time sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports. Spoiler alert: we are surprised there is a new 36-race sponsor coming into NASCAR.
Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Well everybody should just stay home and let Marty win everything. Can’t upset Marty…oh no…never. SMH. The narrative is amazing with this guy. Amazing! Don’t race Marty, don’t piss him off, don’t get him mad….blah, blah. blah. Who the hell is he? Is he the guy letting all of us get into the Pearly Gates or not? I don’t think so!!!!!
I have never seen so much pity party nonsense for a driver that go tapped and moved at Martinsville. Not wrecked, moved. He finished 3rd. What a world, all about poor Marty’s feelings. Yeah I get he would be mad. But there are no guarantees till you take the checkers. But come on, he was overboard and whiney. He isn’t owned a thing, despite what he thinks. Now Logano is the bully and needs to be taken out~~ Why?? Normal and typical racing. Again the narrative is amazing. There is nothing to avenge, or whatever word you wanna use. Come on if it was somebody else, the move would have been named after them!!!!!! Deemed not only acceptable…PHENOMINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My opinion.