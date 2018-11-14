FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Previewing NASCAR Championship Weekend
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast: Previewing NASCAR Championship Weekend

Frontstretch Staff November 14, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

It’s a fun Frontstretch Podcast this week, as the trio of Dustin AlbinoMike Neff and Zach Catanzareti break down all things Phoenix while previewing Championship Weekend in Homestead.

With wins last weekend at ISM Raceway, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Brett Moffitt punched their tickets to battle for a championship in the Cup, XFINITY and Truck series, respectively.

Collectively, we break down the Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, as three of the four drivers outside the cut-line had a realistic shot of winning the 312-lap race.

Then, we break down Homestead, as Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano join Busch to battle for the Cup title. Meanwhile, the XFINITY race could be the most wide-open, as Cole Custer enters the race as the defending winner, though will have to edge Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick for the championship. It’s Johnny Sauter‘s title to lose in the Truck Series, though Moffitt has put up a strong season. Can darkhorses Justin Haley and Noah Gragson win it?

We give our predictions as well as our memories of David Pearson, as he passed away on Monday.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Tags

Become A Patron

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

2-Headed Monster: Should Kyle Busch Have Let Aric Almirola Win at Phoenix?

Kyle Busch won the race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix this past weekend to advance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.