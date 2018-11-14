Frontstretch Podcast: Previewing NASCAR Championship Weekend

It’s a fun Frontstretch Podcast this week, as the trio of Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti break down all things Phoenix while previewing Championship Weekend in Homestead.

With wins last weekend at ISM Raceway, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Brett Moffitt punched their tickets to battle for a championship in the Cup, XFINITY and Truck series, respectively.

Collectively, we break down the Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, as three of the four drivers outside the cut-line had a realistic shot of winning the 312-lap race.

Then, we break down Homestead, as Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano join Busch to battle for the Cup title. Meanwhile, the XFINITY race could be the most wide-open, as Cole Custer enters the race as the defending winner, though will have to edge Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick for the championship. It’s Johnny Sauter‘s title to lose in the Truck Series, though Moffitt has put up a strong season. Can darkhorses Justin Haley and Noah Gragson win it?

We give our predictions as well as our memories of David Pearson, as he passed away on Monday.

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)