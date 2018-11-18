FanDuel - Play Now!
Home / Davey Segal / Frontstretch Podcast: 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Preview
(Photo: Christian Koelle)

Frontstretch Podcast: 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Preview

Dustin Albino November 18, 2018 Davey Segal, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Phil Allaway, Podcast, Tom Bowles Leave a comment

In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles, Davey Segal and Phil Allaway are live from Homestead-Miami Speedway breaking down Ford Championship Weekend. Who will win the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship?

Before we answer that, the Frontstretch quartet breaks down the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series championship races. They saw Tyler Reddick and Brett Moffitt both win the race and the title.

Next, they discuss what we’ve seen during championship weekend from MENCS drivers Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., giving reasons as to why each of them could win.

Finally, we make our predictions. Spoiler: each one of us picks a different driver.

Tags

Become A Patron

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

Kyle Busch Craves a Second NASCAR Cup Series Title to Cement Legacy

For Kyle Busch, Ford Championship Weekend is starting to become a normal part of his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.