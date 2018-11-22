Frontstretch Podcast: Wrapping Up Homestead

It’s a fun Frontstretch Podcast this week, as the trio of Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti discuss championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano claimed the race win and the championship on Sunday, clinching his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title. We break down how the No. 22 team elevated throughout the playoffs, how it won in South Beach and could this be the Joey Logano era moving forward.

Next, we talk Martin Truex Jr. coming up, oh, so close in the No. 78 teams farewell race. Then we get into Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch dominating the season, but finishing the year third and fourth in points, respectively.

The trio discuss the current playoff format, as there were a couple of surprise championship winners this season. Could there be tweaks made, and if so what are they? Tyler Reddick took full advantage in the Xfinity Series, winning the championship rim-riding around the wall for JR Motorsports.

Moving on to the Camping World Truck Series, Brett Moffitt whipped the field, winning the title with Hattori Racing — one of the smaller teams in all of NASCAR.

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)