Frontstretch Podcast: Talking Offseason News, Plethora of Changes

In a special offseason episode of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti discuss all the news that’s transpired since Homestead.

We start with the elephant in the room, that being Kurt Busch making the move to Chip Ganassi Racing, replacing Jamie McMurray who will take on an analyst role at Fox Sports. What do we think Busch can do with the No. 1 team and why is it a good fit?

Next, we talk about Spire Sports + Entertainment, a sports agency that purchased Furniture Row Racing’s charter for roughly $6 million. What does this say about the future of the sport, as an agency is now running a team?

In other Cup news, Matt Tifft is joining Front Row Motorsports, Tommy Baldwin Racing is returning to select races in the premier series and Tanner Berryhill is going full-time with Obaika Racing. We give our takes on the trio of events.

Since we were talking funding, we bring up Brett Moffitt and his release at Hattori Racing, the season after winning the Truck Series title. Collectively, we believe this is yet another black eye on the sport, and here Neff goes on an epic rant.

Finally, we talk some Xfinity news, with Chase Briscoe heading to Stewart-Haas Racing, John Hunter Nemechek moving to GMS Racing, Justin Haley joining Kaulig Racing and Blake Koch rejoining the series at JD Motorsports. We give our takes on each of these driver/team combinations and their trajectory moving forward.

