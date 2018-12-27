FanDuel - Play Now!
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast: Best of 2018

Dustin Albino December 27, 2018 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

In a special offseason episode of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin AlbinoMike Neff and Zach Catanzareti discuss the best of 2018.

The gang kicks it off by discussing their favorite paint scheme of the year, excluding the Darlington throwback paint schemes. Next, we talk about our favorite quotes and finishes of 2018, some of which go hand-in-hand (Chicagoland Speedway and Kyle Busch).

The trio follows it up with the best race of the year and favorite Victory Lane celebration, which really boils down to Joey Logano winning the championship and Kevin Harvick‘s quest of bringing youth into NASCAR.

Next, we talk our biggest surprises of 2018 and best breakout driver — Aric Almirola fits into both of these, as does Ross Chastain, among other drivers.

Finally, we discuss the best team of the year, which was divvied up between Busch’s No. 18 team and Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing squad. We end it with the best driver, also a split between Busch and Harvick.

