Frontstretch Podcast: Best of 2018

In a special offseason episode of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti discuss the best of 2018.

The gang kicks it off by discussing their favorite paint scheme of the year, excluding the Darlington throwback paint schemes. Next, we talk about our favorite quotes and finishes of 2018, some of which go hand-in-hand (Chicagoland Speedway and Kyle Busch).

The trio follows it up with the best race of the year and favorite Victory Lane celebration, which really boils down to Joey Logano winning the championship and Kevin Harvick‘s quest of bringing youth into NASCAR.

Next, we talk our biggest surprises of 2018 and best breakout driver — Aric Almirola fits into both of these, as does Ross Chastain, among other drivers.

Finally, we discuss the best team of the year, which was divvied up between Busch’s No. 18 team and Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing squad. We end it with the best driver, also a split between Busch and Harvick.

Music. Thanks to Big Rock Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)