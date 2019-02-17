Frontstretch Podcast: Previewing the Daytona 500

In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles, Michael Massie and Mike Neff break down the weekend of racing thus far at Daytona International Speedway.

We discuss redemption stories in Austin Hill and Michael Annett grabbing their first-career victory in the Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Series’. But the primary focus is on the Daytona 500.

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola are among the favorites to win the race, as the Ford’s have been working together all week long. Will we see single-file racing throughout the majority of the 500? Let’s hope now.

Finally, we ponder as to why Jimmie Johnson has had a few driving incidents during Speedweeks and if it will be a problem during the Great American Race.