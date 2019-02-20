American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Preece Chats Good Run in Daytona 500
(Photo: Christian Koelle)

Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Preece Chats Good Run in Daytona 500

Dustin Albino February 20, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

In a fun Frontstretch PodcastDustin AlbinoMike Neff and Ryan Preece discuss this year’s Daytona 500 as a whole.

In an interview with Preece, he talks about his eighth-place finish in the Great American Race and how it felt running third on the final lap. He believes that inexperience was 80 percent of the reason why the No. 47 car faded to eighth, with the remaining 20 percent due to crash damage. The Connecticut native goes in-depth on missing two big wrecks by splitting the carnage.

Then, Preece discusses his goals for 2019 with the new aerodynamic package and potential goals. He discusses why the uncertainty of this package may benefit JTG Daugherty Racing and why he feels the team could potentially contend for wins. Also, it wouldn’t be an interview with Preece if you didn’t mention the modifieds, which he notes he will be running between six and 10 modified races this year, whenever his schedule allows.

Next, Albino and Neff discuss Denny Hamlin‘s Daytona 500 victory and why Toyota dominated the show. Adding Matt DiBenedetto, who led a race-high 49 laps, and Kyle Busch to the mix, Toyota led 116 laps as a manufacture.

Finally, the duo discuss surprises in the 500, including William Byron and Brad Keselowski, for different reasons, while mentioning Michael McDowell‘s top-five run and the fire he showed after the race.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

 

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

New Sponsor, New Package & Upgraded Equipment Have Landon Cassill Optimistic

Landon Cassill returns to StarCom Racing’s No. 00 this year after driving for the organization …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.