(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: David Ragan Discusses New Aero Package at Atlanta

Dustin Albino February 27, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In the latest edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin AlbinoMike Neff and David Ragan discuss the partial new aerodynamic package that was displayed at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, one which landed the No. 38 car of Ragan a 16th-place finish.

Ragan states in the interview that the racing is closer together and restarts will be extremely crucial for the 2019 season with the rules package. He also mentions what a day of outrunning teams with better equipment, like Hendrick Motorsports (cough, cough), does for the organization’s confidence moving forward and much more.

Then, Albino and Neff discuss the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the significance of Brad Keselowski‘s victory. They also examine why drivers that made mistakes (Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola) couldn’t rebound after getting back in traffic.

Next, they talk about Kurt Buschʻs top-five performance in the No. 1 ride, while mentioning Chris Buescher‘s standout day with JTG Daugherty Racing. Meanwhile, what was going on with Hendrick Motorsports?

The duo briefly chat about the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that saw Christopher Bell dominate. Finally, there was the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, which saw Kyle Busch capture his 195th career NASCAR victory, getting ever so close to the illustrious 200.

