(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Aric Almirola Talks New Aero Package, Group Qualifying, Chaotic Restarts

Dustin Albino March 6, 2019

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin AlbinoMike Neff and Aric Almirola discuss the new aerodynamic package that was displayed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and how it led to wild restarts and a peculiar qualifying session last Friday (March 1).

Almirola states the race was exciting, and that’s what he enjoys as a race car driver, though there may need to be some tweaks moving forward. One of those adjustments includes modification to qualifying, as he believes NASCAR may need to step in and alter the group qualifying format.

Albino and Neff discuss Team Penske currently being the best team in the sport, as Joey Logano went to Victory Lane with Brad Keselowski in close pursuit.

Next, they discuss Kyle Busch and his impressive comeback after a pit road speeding penalty. Speaking of penalties, Austin Dillon could never rebound from his odd pit road penalty, nor could Kyle Larson.

Finally, the duo discuss strong performances from Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Could this be the turning point for the No. 17 team and Roush Fenway Racing? Listen in to find out.

