Frontstretch Podcast: Corey LaJoie Talks Thrilling Talladega Weekend

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the frantic Talladega Superspeedway weekend that arguably saw one of the best superspeedway races in a long time. It must be that the new rules package worked well, right?

The Chevrolet brigade teamed up to sweep all three stages at Talladega, including Chase Elliott getting the manufacturer its first victory of 2019. Right behind him was Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, who very much needed a solid run.

What about the rookies of Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric both getting their first top-five finishes of their young Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series careers?

We break down the three big incidents of the race, including Bubba Wallace triggering a seven-car incident on lap 11. Is Wallace trying to do too much for Richard Petty Motorsports? Is he in a bad position?

The next incident involved Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto and others. We discuss why that one is different from Wallace’s crash. And, oh yeah, there was a scary crash on the final lap that NASCAR will have to examine in depth moving forward, as the No. 42 car of Kyle Larson barrel-rolled on its own.

Corey LaJoie calls into the podcast to discuss his 11th-place finish, which tied a career best. He’ll discuss how much momentum that gives Go Fas Racing heading into Dover International Speedway this weekend and his thoughts on the new rules package at superspeedways.

