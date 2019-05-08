Frontstretch Podcast: Brandon Brown Talks Career Run at Dover, What’s Too Fast?

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Martin Truex Jr. getting back to victory lane at Dover International Speedway, as he and Alex Bowman came from the back to finish one-two.

Many drivers, including Kyle Busch, were outspoken about the aerodynamic package used at Dover, claiming the speeds were too fast. Were Busch’s comments fair or foul?

Hendrick Motorsports had its best day of the season across the board, as the organization put three cars in the top 10 (Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron). In conjunction, another Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, recorded his first top five of 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell was victorious, though Cole Custer had the dominant car. Where is Bell going in 2020?

As for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Johnny Sauter wasn’t going to be denied, beating out Brett Moffitt, the same guy who replaced him at GMS Racing over the off-season. Post-race, Moffitt mentioned lapped traffic costing him the win.

Brandon Brown calls into the podcast to discuss a career run at Dover, the first time running a Richard Childress Racing chassis, how Brandonbilt Motorsports is doing a lot with a little and much more.

