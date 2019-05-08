American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Brandon Brown Talks Career Run at Dover, What’s Too Fast?
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Brandon Brown Talks Career Run at Dover, What’s Too Fast?

Dustin Albino May 8, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Martin Truex Jr. getting back to victory lane at Dover International Speedway, as he and Alex Bowman came from the back to finish one-two.

Many drivers, including Kyle Busch, were outspoken about the aerodynamic package used at Dover, claiming the speeds were too fast. Were Busch’s comments fair or foul?

Hendrick Motorsports had its best day of the season across the board, as the organization put three cars in the top 10 (Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron). In conjunction, another Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, recorded his first top five of 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell was victorious, though Cole Custer had the dominant car. Where is Bell going in 2020?

As for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Johnny Sauter wasn’t going to be denied, beating out Brett Moffitt, the same guy who replaced him at GMS Racing over the off-season. Post-race, Moffitt mentioned lapped traffic costing him the win.

Brandon Brown calls into the podcast to discuss a career run at Dover, the first time running a Richard Childress Racing chassis, how Brandonbilt Motorsports is doing a lot with a little and much more.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

Kyle Larson Wins All Star Race at Charlotte

There was hard racing, bent fenders, hurt feelings and a celebration in the Monster Energy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.