Frontstretch Podcast: Conor Daly Previews Indianapolis 500, All-Star Shenanigans

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a great Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, where Kyle Larson snapped a long losing streak, even if in an exhibition race.

The win was big for the No. 42 team, but so was the fifth-place effort for Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 team after Wallace raced his way in from the Monster Energy Open with a stage two win. On the flip side, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 crew let another win slip away.

The big talk post-race was the assault Clint Bowyer gave Ryan Newman, as Bowyer punched Newman while he was still in his No. 6 Ford. Neff goes on a rant of why he believes it was a chicken-#$%* move by the No. 14 driver.

There was an entertaining Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday (May 17), though Kyle Busch dominated. Meanwhile, Brennan Poole secured a much-needed runner-up finish for On Point Motorsports.

Finally, we preview the biggest racing weekend of the year, with Conor Daly calling into the podcast to preview the Indianapolis 500. Daly talks about being a customer to Andretti Autosport, the pressure of racing in his hometown, what it’s like driving into a corner at 230 miles per hour and much more.

Oh yeah, don’t forget about the Monaco Grand Prix and the Coca-Cola 600 — we’ve got you covered on this week’s show.

