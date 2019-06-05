Frontstretch Podcast: Poc-oh-no, Chase Briscoe Chats Season-Best Run

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a lackluster Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway where Kyle Busch cruised to the victory.

That wasn’t the only reason why Busch was in the headlines this past weekend. He assessed his Truck Series team as being a “2” out of 10, mentioning, “they ain’t doing shit,” while alluding to drivers Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland. Busch also said there’s no race on the IndyCar circuit that’s worth running with the exception of the Indianapolis 500.

Kyle Larson swept the opening two stages before banging into the wall on a late-race restart. Erik Jones had a much needed podium finish, and William Byron continues to impress over the past month.

While the Cup race was meh, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race was action-packed, with Cole Custer passing Tyler Reddick on the final corner of the final lap to take the victory — even if, the Custer’s No. 00 was the dominant car.

The duo also discuss the 2020 Hall of Fame selections, as Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Buddy Baker and Waddell Wilson will be inducted come January. Did the selection committee get it right? Neff doesn’t think so, going on an epic rant.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes