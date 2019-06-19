American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Dustin Albino / Frontstretch Podcast: Jeremy Clements Chats Season-Best Finish at Iowa
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Jeremy Clements Chats Season-Best Finish at Iowa

Frontstretch Staff June 19, 2019 Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff break down a wild weekend of racing at Iowa Speedway where the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series took center stage.

Ross Chastain was victorious in the truck race…. or so we thought, until NASCAR deemed the truck to be too low in the front. After an appeal on Wednesday (June 19), the sanctioning body upheld the decision, meaning the No. 44 Niece Motorsports team would be credited for last place.

Then, there was the Johnny SauterAustin Hill melee. Did Sauter go too far? Should the one-race suspension have been more? We give our takes, while also crediting Chandler Smith for a respectable run in his Truck debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The Xfinity race was fairly tame, with Christopher Bell stomping the field. The JR Motorsports teammates  Zane Smith and Noah Gragson both had solid days, continuing to improve over the season.

Finally, Jeremy Clements calls in to the podcast to discuss a season-best 12th-place finish, why Iowa is one of his favorite racetracks, competing against big teams and why he’s eyeing the road courses during this upcoming 15-week stretch of racing.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Odds & Ends Around the Track: Farewell to DW Edition & Sonoma

This time every year NASCAR fans are ready for a change of networks. We say …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.