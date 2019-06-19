Frontstretch Podcast: Jeremy Clements Chats Season-Best Finish at Iowa

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff break down a wild weekend of racing at Iowa Speedway where the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series took center stage.

Ross Chastain was victorious in the truck race…. or so we thought, until NASCAR deemed the truck to be too low in the front. After an appeal on Wednesday (June 19), the sanctioning body upheld the decision, meaning the No. 44 Niece Motorsports team would be credited for last place.

Then, there was the Johnny Sauter–Austin Hill melee. Did Sauter go too far? Should the one-race suspension have been more? We give our takes, while also crediting Chandler Smith for a respectable run in his Truck debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The Xfinity race was fairly tame, with Christopher Bell stomping the field. The JR Motorsports teammates Zane Smith and Noah Gragson both had solid days, continuing to improve over the season.

Finally, Jeremy Clements calls in to the podcast to discuss a season-best 12th-place finish, why Iowa is one of his favorite racetracks, competing against big teams and why he’s eyeing the road courses during this upcoming 15-week stretch of racing.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes