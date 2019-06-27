American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Todd Gilliland Talks Runner-Up Finish at Iowa, Lackluster Sonoma
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Todd Gilliland Talks Runner-Up Finish at Iowa, Lackluster Sonoma

Dustin Albino June 27, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a lackluster road course race at Sonoma Raceway, which saw Martin Truex Jr. win in dominating fashion.

At the end of the race, it was a two-car battle with Truex and Kyle Busch. Both now have 21 and 20 wins, respectively, over the past three-and-a-half-years. Is there a rivalry brewing between the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates?

The duo chats about Matt DiBenedetto‘s standout performance for Leavine Family Racing. Has Ryan Newman turned the No. 6 team around after years of frustration?

After getting his win taken away at Iowa Speedway, Ross Chastain came back to win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, calling his shot earlier in the week. With five races remaining, he’s 38 points out of 20th position.

Neff hit on Ty Gibbs‘ first ARCA Menards Series win over the weekend in the No. 18 car. How fast do we expect him to move up the ranks?

Finally, Todd Gilliland calls into the podcast to chat about his runner-up finish at Gateway, 2019 and Busch’s criticism, among other topics.

