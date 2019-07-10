Frontstretch Podcast: Biggest Upset in NASCAR History?

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a wild and entertaining weekend of racing at Daytona International Speedway, which saw Justin Haley pick up his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in stunning fashion.

Is it the biggest upset in NASCAR history? Probably. But by running 27th and missing the melee triggered by contact between Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer set Haley and crew chief Peter Sospenzo in a good position with weather in the area. When Kurt Busch pitted with what was scheduled to be one to go, it set the No. 77 team up real nice, especially when a lightning strike was within the eight-mile radius which NASCAR tracks the weather on. Roughly two hours later, Haley was declared the winner.

The duo also discuss the practice incident between Brad Keselowski and William Byron where the No. 2 drove through the No. 24, mentioning after the fact he’s not lifting for anybody. Is being that aggressive in practice, intentionally wrecking someone, too far?

NASCAR President Steve Phelps spoke out at Daytona about the 2019 rules package being great. Eh, we could argue. He also mentioned that ‘massive wholesale’ changes aren’t expected for the 2021 schedule. Insert Neff rant.

Ross Chastain won a good NASCAR Xfinity Series race, holding off his Kaulig Racing teammates for the victory — the first in team history.

