American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Newman Relives Top 10 Run at Kentucky
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Newman Relives Top 10 Run at Kentucky

Dustin Albino July 17, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a long, hot weekend of racing at Kentucky Speedway, which saw Kurt Busch oust his brother Kyle Busch for his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing.

What did we think of the Kentucky race? The finish was spectacular, as was Clint Bowyer‘s sixth-place run, which the No. 14 team desperately needed. Also, get our takes on William Byron‘s restart violation, which cost him a shot at the victory.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Cole Custer and Christopher Bell stunk up the show in one of the least thrilling races of the year — one which left some drivers outspoken about the product.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series race was thrilling, seeing Tyler Ankrum pick up his first career victory. There was a mid-race scrum between Natalie Decker and Spencer Boyd, as Boyd turned into Decker and caused a big wreck. Post-race, it was Ben Rhodes chasing down Brennan Poole for what he believed to be dirty racing on the track. In addition, we go in depth on Stewart Friesen‘s day, as NASCAR confiscated his No. 52 truck prior to practice.

Finally, Ryan Newman calls into the show to discuss his first year with Roush Fenway Racing, meshing with crew chief Scott Graves, grading the 2019 aero package a “C” and racing modifieds this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

2-Headed Monster: Does NASCAR Need To Eliminate Playoff Waivers?

Tyler Ankrum won the 2019 Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway. For …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.