Frontstretch Podcast: Matt DiBenedetto Opens Up On Top-5 Finish At New Hampshire

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a wild weekend of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that saw a last lap battle between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin for the win. The No. 4 team wound up on top, recording Stewart-Haas Racing’s first victory this season.

We go in-depth on what Hamlin could have done differently to pass Harvick cleanly. Should anything have happened, Erik Jones was sitting in prime position, as the No. 20 team is heating up.

Ryan Newman is point racing the cutline drivers to death, picking up his fifth top-10 finish in the past six races. Though he and Kyle Busch had two of the best cars, they were mired in traffic late in the race and couldn’t find their ways to the front.

Alex Bowman had himself a weekend, going through three cars, but still recording a top-15 finish — big morale boost for the No. 88 team. Meanwhile, what was Aric Almirola brake-checking the field coming to the green toward the end of stage two? Neff rants on this one.

Christopher Bell dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. But the bigger story was Harrison Burton vs. Paul Menard. Whose side are you on?

Finally, Matt DiBenedetto calls into the show to discuss his first top-five finish on an oval at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series level. He believes Leavine Family Racing has turned the corner as a company. He also goes in-depth on how his weight training helped him stay somewhat hydrated despite losing 9.2 pounds during the race.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes